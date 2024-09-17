The new TTArtisan 75mm F/2 for Sony FE is coming on September 20

In a few days, TTArtisan will be revealing a new autofocus full-frame lens for the Sony E-Mount. The rumors suggest that the official announcement will happen on September 20.

According to rumors, the new lens will be the TTArtisan 75mm F/2.0. While the exact price for the 75mm F/2.0 hasn’t yet been confirmed, eagle-eyed netizens have found a review on the TTArtisan Poland page which indicated a price of around $260.

The specs and sample photos for the TTArtisan 75mm F/2 were published by Sony Rumors and the lens looks promising. According to the spec sheet, the lens will have 10 optical elements in 7 groups. However, we do not know yet how many aspherical elements are included in the lens.

The upcoming lens will have a maximum aperture of F/2.0 and a minimum aperture of F16 with 9 diaphragm blades. The angle of view is 32° and has a closest focus distance of 0.75m.

The lens weighs around 340 grams and uses a 62mm filter thread. The lens will also be available for Nikon Z mount.

Is this lens for you?

TTArtisan has been making excellent third-party lenses for all major camera brands. This is a budget lens and will in no way compete with OEM lenses in terms of image quality and sharpness. However, TTArtisan lenses do have their appeal, especially for photographers on a budget.

Looking at the sample photos, the lens does perform well for a budget portrait lens. The lens is reasonably sharp and has good contrast. However, one thing we aren’t a fan of is the “bokeh” or the out-of-focus areas. The “bokeh” doesn’t look as pleasant as with other portrait options from Sony or Nikon.

If you are a photographer looking for a budget autofocus portrait lens, this lens should be something to consider. However, before we fully recommend it, we will have to wait for real-world reviews regarding the autofocus speed.

Stay tuned for the official announcement of the TTArtisan 75mm F/2 FE lens.