Canon Selphy QX20 Announced: Release Date and Price

Canon, whilst known for its cameras, also has a significant share of the printer industry, too. With both consumer and industrial-grade models, the company has a great line of compact portable printers for photos. With this latest announcement of a Canon Selphy QX20 release date, the popular Selphy range is set to expand.

The Canon Selphy QX20 is the latest of Canon’s compact dye sublimation printers, which uses thermal transference to print images onto paper with great color depth and accuracy. Canon announced that the new QX20 would have a 287 DPI resolution for printing, and has been upgraded from the previous model to support larger prints. Now, you can print borderless photos on 2.7” x 2.7" and 2.1” x 3.4" paper - and faster too, with prints completing in just 40 seconds.

Compatibility with Canon’s companion apps continues, giving users endless freedom to print as and when they need. Up to 6 users can be connected to the QX20 at any time. And with a lightweight 455g weight and measuring just 4” x 5.7” x 1.3”, you can take the QX20 with you wherever you go.

Canon Selphy QX20 Release Date & Pre Order Details

In a video announcement, Canon highlighted the new Selphy QX20, and hinted at a release date in October 2024. This gives us just a few weeks to be within the release window for the Selphy, and we’d say that it would more likely be towards the end of the month than the beginning. We’d predict a release date in the week commencing the 28th of October.

Currently, the only available pre order for the Canon Selphy QX20 is on the Canon site, Adorama and American retailer B&H Photo Video. Given the recency of the announcement, we’ll keep you updated should other pre orders emerge.

Canon Selphy QX20 Price

More important for many than what the printer contains, is how much it will cost to get hold of. Traditional printers are infamous for their “razor-and-blades” model of business, but dye sublimation technology often negates the high cost of ink. Overall, our initial impression of the QX20 is a reasonable one.

The printer itself retails for $149, for the barebones printer and charger. American customers get the choice between black, white, pink, grey, and green shades, with a red option available overseas. The paper and cartridge packs, come in XS-20L (2.7” x 2.7"), XC-20L (2.1” x 3.4"), and XC-60L (2.1” x 3.4") paper types and requisite cartridges; have a starting price of $14.99.

Overall, then, we’re eager to see if our predictions on the Canon Selphy QX20 release date are right. These compact photo printers are always great for amateurs and professionals alike, allowing you to turn a digital image into a valuable keepsake. We can’t wait to take it out and about as we capture our lives.