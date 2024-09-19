DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Battery Life, Size and Storage Capacity

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro has finally been released, and there’s plenty to be excited about. Improvements across the board mean that everyone will find something worth upgrading in the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: battery life, memory and sensor size are just some of the improvements.

Osmo Action 5 Pro Battery Life

The Osmo Action 5 Pro has a 1950mAh battery, rated for 7.55Wh - using the new BCX204 battery. This leads to a battery life of up to 4 hours - roughly 10% more efficient than the previous generation. Whilst that may not sound like much, every improvement to battery life is a major victory for action camera users.

Osmo Action 5 Pro Storage

The Osmo Action 5 Pro comes with 47GB of built-in storage for photos and videos, giving you decent leeway for recording beyond the limits of your MicroSD card. Though it is always worth having that extra storage, these few dozen gigabytes give you some wiggle-room if you slowly fill up the recording over the 4-hour runtime. The memory slot, meanwhile, can accommodate up to 1TB of storage.

Osmo Action 5 Pro Size

Physically, the Osmo Action 5 Pro measures 70.5mm × 44.2mm × 32.8mm, making it a compact companion camera for the road. It weighs just 146g, too. Compared to the GoPro Hero 13 which released just a few weeks ago, this is both smaller and lighter.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is a promising new entrant in the camera market, and we’re eager to see this action camera in action. With improvements in battery life and plenty of storage for all our stills and video, there’s no reason not to upgrade to this new professional action camera.