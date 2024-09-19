DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Price Cheaper vs GoPro Hero 13, but is it a better camera?

With the announcement of the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, the action camera market is graced with another addition, just weeks after the GoPro Hero 13 made its debut. These two new iterations of action camera are both alike in dignity, but there are some significant differences between them worth taking note of.

Action 5 Pro vs GoPro Hero 13: Comparison

As you can see, the specs betray a fairly concrete picture of which is the superior action camera. With nearly double the sensor resolution, despite being nearly half the size, the Osmo Action 5 Pro is capable of 40MP equivalent stills, whilst still being capable of 4K 120FPS video with 15.6 stops of dynamic range. So whilst the GoPro Hero 13’s sensor will be brighter (and is capable of 5.3K video), the more well-rounded package is offered by DJI.

Similarly, though smaller in scope, the Osmo Action 5 Pro has the superior battery, with a 1950mAh capacity over the Hero 13’s 1900mAh. The Osmo Action 5 can run for up to 4 hours continuously with this improved battery, one of the company’s best.

Considering all these improvements, you’d expect the Osmo Action 5 Pro to be the more expensive camera. However, at a whole $50 cheaper, the Osmo Action 5 Pro offers a better overall package compared to the GoPro Hero 13. From the outset, DJI are also offering a much larger array of accessories for different pursuits: from mountaineering to deep-diving.

On the note of accessories, however, we were big fans of GoPro’s new array of lens additions that the Hero 13 is capable of housing. From even wider-angle mounts to anamorphic options, they make the Hero 13 a more versatile shooting option. The lens is the major selling point of the Hero 13, and even as a standalone we think it beats the optics on the Osmo Action 5 Pro. With a digital zoom range between 12-39mm, and with a wider aperture of f/2.5, we much prefer the lens option GoPro provides.