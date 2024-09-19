Pixii Max Pre Order: Release Date Window and Where to Buy

Back in July, French camera company Pixii announced their new rangefinder camera, the Pixii Max. The first full-frame camera from the company after their range of APS-C models, the company has played coy about the Pixii Max release date for some time now. But with the pre order period drawing to a close, we’re now zeroing in on a potential release date…

Pixii Max Release Date Window

Since the July 5th pre order opening, there’s been limited information from Pixii regarding when we could get hold of this camera. One site has listed the new rangefinder camera - more on that below - with some prospective release dates.

Judging by that, the Pixii Max release date is seemingly set for on or around the 16th October. That may vary by region and availability, however.

Pixii Max Pre Order & Price

As mentioned, a few retailers have been running pre order pages since the announcement. Here are the best places to pre order the Pixii Max, or buy it outright, upon release. Alongside Pixii themselves, B&H Photo Video have a pre order listing for the new camera - so US customers keen to get hold of it can do so from a localized brand. The Pixii Max will be available for $4,799 (£3,385, €3,999). With a price higher than many full-fledged mirrorless brands such as Sony or Canon, what is the appeal of this rangefinder camera?

Pixii Max Specs

On the surface, that’s a difficult question to answer. The Pixii Max has a mere 24.5MP sensor, far smaller than even last-generation camera sensors. It retains the projected guidelines from the previous Pixii products, designed for 35mm lenses, and uses the M-Mounting from Leica. Natively, it captures monochrome RAW images, and comes with internal storage (at 32GB and 128GB). It also comes with smartphone control functionality and a companion app - also commonplace among contemporary cameras.

Now, these aren’t the features of a professionally versatile camera. And with the price listed above, we’re curious as to who the Pixii Max is for. You could pick up two Sony A7IV’s for the RRP of the Pixii Max, and with less functionality, we can’t see the camera being ultra-competitive. Though film-aping cameras like Fuji’s X100VI have done well this past year, style can only cover up substance for so long.

That said, the design of this model is gorgeous. We’d be willing to forgive a lot for such a slim, SLR-style camera, and this model seems to occupying the same space as recent Leica models. If you want a highly aesthetic camera, and are willing to pay a premium for it, then consider the Pixii Max.

Pixii do make high-quality cameras, especially for monochrome-loving mirrorless fans, but we’re not too keen on this particular combination of price and performance. And practicality has seemingly fallen by the wayside for this expensive rangefinder camera.