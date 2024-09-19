The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Has Now Released and is Available to Buy

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro has been formally announced. After weeks of leaks and days of delays, we’ve finally got a concrete DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro release date, and info on how to pre order the new high-end action camera. DJI isn’t slowing down as we enter 2024, with the recent release of the DJI Neo and a potential mirrorless camera on the way.

The Osmo Action 5 Pro has officially launched. With no pre order window, you’ll have work fast in order to ensure your Osmo Action 5 Pro.

If you are looking to get this new DJI action camera, then you should be aware of the price. Retailing for $349 (€379, £399), it is noticeably cheaper than the GoPro Hero 13 that was released earlier this month. You can also pick up a number of different kits for the Osmo Action 5 Pro, featuring accessories such as hiking accessories or extreme mountain bike mounts.

Credit: DJI

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Specs

As you can see, there are some noteworthy improvements between this camera and the last. The sensor, for instance, has seen a significant boost in equivalent resolution - though the physical size hasn’t changed. This leads it to being capable of 4K 120FPS video, and 40MP stills. The battery life has also seen a marked boost for up to 4 hours of constant recording. Factor that in with a new OLED display and compatibility with third-party devices such as Apple Watch, and the Osmo Action 5 Pro is a comprehensive camera companion.

Overall, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is well worth picking if you’re in need of an up-to-date action camera for capturing all your stunning moments. Will you be pre ordering the camera, or waiting until its available worldwide?