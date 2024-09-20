DJI Air 3S Price Leak: New Drone Expected to Cost $150 More Than Its Predecessor

We reported back at the start of the month on yet another product in the DJI pipeline: the Air 3S. And though we’re no closer to knowing the Air 3S release date, the latest leak highlights that it could be sooner than initially thought…

According to leaker @JasperEllens - the same leaker who brought the first details about the Air 3S - an unnamed website had a product listing for the new drone:

So I just found a webstore with the leaked price up from the #DJIAIR3S combo with RC-N3 ... after conversion it will be around 1200 euros. Cheers

Source: @JasperEllens on Twitter

@djirumor added to the discourse, zeroing in on an €1159 price, which would be around $1250. Bearing in mind this is for a dedicated Fly More kit, coming with the new RC-N3 remote control along with a number of other unlisted accessories that could include propeller guards or additional batteries. Given that this prospective price is only around $150 more than the base DJI Air 3S, we think this is pretty great value for money. The base DJI Air 3 is a highly competent mid-range drone, offering great versatility and imagery without the professional-level price tag. And whilst it’s far from cheap, this price point for the 3S strikes a strong balance.

We’re not 100% sure of the improvements DJI is bringing to the table with the Air 3S, but they won’t be game-changing - as they are likely saving those for a full-fledged DJI Air 4. But we’re hoping for an improved sensor and better tracking as a baseline, and are curious what else DJI can offer. The price would suggest similar quality-of-life changes, and hopefully, that means we won’t have to wait long. With an official FCC report filed and leaks growing more frequent, we’re getting closer.

The leaked label for the DJI Air 3S (Source: @JasperEllens on Twitter)

With this latest leak, it seems we are rapidly approaching an announcement for the DJI Air 3S. There has been a pattern with DJI’s announcements of late: a minimal social media teaser a week before the formal announcement before stock hits shelves. We’ve seen it twice this month: with the DJI Neo and then just the other day with the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. How long will we have to wait before the cryptic tease of the DJI Air 3S?