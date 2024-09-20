The first images of the Sigma 28-45mm T2.0 Cine Lens have been shared online

Last month, Sigma announced that it is developing a cinema version of the 28-45mm F/1.8 Art lens. The new lens will be the company’s first cine lens with autofocus. A prototype of the lens was displayed at the IBC in Amsterdam and photographers are impressed.

Petapixel recently shared the first images of the Sigma 28-45mm T2.0 Cine Lens. The photo shows the L-mount version of the lens. There will also be an E-mount version of the lens upon release.

Sigma added some bits and pieces to the 28-45mm F/1.8 Art to transform it into the new cinema lens. The Sigma 28-45mm T2.0 AF Cine Zoom lens features an HLA-type (High-response Linear Actuator) autofocus motor for quiet, fast, and precise focusing which is essential for video work. Sigma also added a focus ring with distance indicators and a de-clicked aperture ring for smooth and accurate focusing.

The zoom ring rotation from 28mm to 45mm is at 60 degrees and the focus ring rotates for 200 degrees. The zoom ring on the new lens has four additional marked focal lengths to help with accuracy. The focus ring has a lot of distance indicator markings with the measurements written in both metric and imperial.

One distinct feature of the new lens is the lack of the automatic aperture position on the aperture ring. The cine lens is also compatible with the 95mm matte boxes.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U9eS4ayiLtY?si=Irx3JPsnxOYKPjRz" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The L-mount version weighs 1,250 grams and is 152mm long. The Sony E-mount version is slightly longer at 155mm but will weigh the same. The L-mount version is a bit heavier and longer than the base Art lens. The cinema lens will have an 86mm filter thread instead of the 82mm found on the original.

The new Sigma 28-45mm T2.0 AF Cine Zoom will be popular with hybrid shooters and videographers. The lens shares the same optical design with the 28-45mm F/1.8 Art which means it is quite suitable for photography work. The main difference is the addition of features suitable for cinema camera operations.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mlctrt-gxfY?si=Wuhy9HiMA46A1iWd" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Sigma 28-45mm F/1.8 Art lens was no slouch even for video work. We expect that the new Sigma 28-45mm T2.0 AF Cine Zoom will perform at the same level and produce superb images. This lens is perfect for photographers covering weddings, concerts, events, documentary, and street photography. The cine lens will work great for low-light photography and videography.

There is still no mention of pricing for the Sigma 28-45mm T2.0 AF Cine Zoom. We do expect a slight bump in pricing given the changes made to the lens but not by much. It still is the same as the Sigma 28-45mm F1/.8 Art lens that retails for $1,350.