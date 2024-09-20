Tamron 20-400mm f/4-7.1 Lens Rumors

Tamron is an often-underrated lens manufacturer: filling in the gaps in the lens market unfulfilled by first-party camera brands like Sony and Nikon. And with the latest rumors of a new zoom lens joining the market, Tamron continues to fill various niches.

The new lens, rumored to be a 20-400mm f/4-7.1 lens, is still somewhat mysterious, with limited detail. Thanks to Photo Rumors, we have our first tip-off that it is on the way:

I received a tip that Tamron is rumored to announce a new 20-400mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD 20x super zoom lens. The new lens, which is scheduled for release this November, should weigh approximately 1 kg and have image quality similar to that of the new 28-300mm lens.

This is unfortunately all we have to go on for now. Photo Rumors are a trustworthy source for camera news, however, and we’re confident that we’ll get more word in the not-too-distant future…

As they mention, this lens would feature all the useful acronyms Tamron loves to bolt onto their design: Di (Digital Integration), VC (Vibration Compensation) and VXD (Voice-coil Extreme-torque Drive). Each of these works in conjunction to ensure your images are highly accurate with minimal interference. Especially with a focal length as broad as 20mm to 400mm, the vibration compensation is essential.

Photo Rumors also mentions that the lens would be a spiritual sequel to the 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 lens that the company made for DSLRs, now for mirrorless systems with all the modern refinements - as seen in the recently-released 28-300mm lens. Tamron only manufactures lenses for Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm mirrorless mount systems, and we can expect this 20-400mm to be primarily for E-Mount and Z-Mount.

In terms of a release date, November seems like a safe bet. That aforementioned 28-300mm was released just over a month ago, putting some distance between this and that; as well as a 50-400mm for Nikon Z-Mount. Clearly, the company is targeting the zoom lens market in earnest. Tamron is one of the most reliable manufacturers of lenses on the market, so we’re excited to try out this ultra-zoom lens with our new camera. Will you be picking it up?