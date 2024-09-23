Latest Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Leak Suggests Release is Imminent

We recently reported on the Insta360 Ace Pro 2: a new 8K action camera set to rival the new GoPro Hero 13 and DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro releases from the past few weeks. Though Insta360 has kept quiet, leaks are gradually increasing in frequency - meaning we could be closer to a formal release date.

Our latest leak comes via @Quadro_News, who has been abreast of almost all of the major DJI, GoPro, and Insta360 leaks of late - giving us another look at the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 in its packaging:

Lies our sleeping beauty @Insta360 Ace Pro 2 and waits for its hour #insta360 #insta360acepro2

Source: @Quadro_News on Twitter

Though this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Ace Pro 2’s hour is upon us, it is further proof that the camera is on the way and corroborates other reports. The text is harder to read but confirms a Leica Supper-Summarit-A lens and the front screen. We also get a warning to tighten the lens guard before submerging the camera - clearly Insta360 wouldn’t want their Leica glass damaged. But beyond that, there’s nothing substantial here.

As such, we’re not concretely locking in any release dates. Insta360 has recently teased a new product with a “Be Seen, Be Heard” trailer for a 24th September announcement, but that is more likely than not the Link 2 rather than the Ace Pro 2. That likely means we won’t see the Ace Pro 2 before the end of September. With that in mind, we’re predicting mid-October for the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 release date.

The Ace Pro 2 will have to release before the end of 2024, to compete with the latest GoPro and DJI offerings, so if we’re correct about an approaching release date, then we won’t have long to wait for word from the company directly. With 8K video recording and a new dual AI chip system, we’re eager to see what Insta360 is bringing to the table.