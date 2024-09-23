Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro Lens Release Date Leaks, Announcement Due Thursday

It seems Tamron isn’t slowing down as we approach the end of 2024: with the rumors of a 20-400mm lens on the way, and now this latest massive leak somewhat stealing their thunder. We’re just around the corner from a Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro lens release date, according to a massive scoop from Andrea Pizzini of Sony Rumors.

In a huge posting, Pizzini revealed the new 90mm f/2.8 leak: everything from a first look image to the press release is now readily available to read:

TAMRON 90mm F2.8 Di III VXD 1:1 MACRO for SONY E-MOUNT & NIKON Z MOUNT (Model F072) TAMRON’s Legendary 90mm Macro is Reborn for Mirrorless TAMRON’s new 90mm F2.8 MACRO for full-frame mirrorless offers unparalleled sharpness from center to edge and a velvety bokeh effect. TAMRON introduces its first 12-blade circular aperture, ensuring perfectly circular bokeh and minimal vignetting especially in the macro range. The 12-blade design creates 12 rays for stunning starburst effects when stopped down, making it ideal for dramatic images with point light sources. This compact mid-telephoto macro is just 126.5mm (5″) long and weighs 630g (22.2oz.), has a maximum diameter of 079.2mm. It fits comfortably in the palm making it easy to hold for long periods of time. The lens is equipped with a focus limiter switch that can restrict the AF focus range, enabling faster focusing during AF shooting. This feature also helps prevent the lens from searching focus in full range when losing focus during close-range AF photography. The rotational torque of the focus ring has been carefully calibrated to assist with precise Manual Focus operation. This moderate torque makes fine-tuning the focus more exact and ensures that the results are accurate. The new hood design with a sliding window for easy filter use lets photographers rotate filters without removing the hood. The 90mm F2.8 MACRO is compatible with the dedicated TAMRON Lens Utility software. It lets users change lens settings, assign camera functions and update firmware when necessary. In addition, the mobile version is especially useful for macro photography where a tripod is often used. Users may customize functions for various still photography and videography shooting styles. This lens excels in macro, landscape, and portrait photography, offering unique photographic expressions across genres. Key Features High optical performance and image reproduction

Outstanding Flat-Field performance

TAMRON’s first 12-blade circular aperture for stunning circular bokeh and starburst effects

Compact size, just 126.5mm (5″) long and 630g (22.2 oz.)

New hood design with sliding window for easy filter rotationSAR

High-speed and high-precision VXD AF with superb subject tracking performance

Precise torque for comfortable MF operation

Focus limit switch to prevent loss of AF during close-up shots

Proprietary software tool TAMRON Lens Utility for lens function customization and firmware updates

Focus Set Button for assigning camera function and TAMRON Lens Utility function -Moisture-Resistant Construction and BBAR-G2 and Fluorine Coating

Ø67mm filter size, same as most other TAMRON lenses for mirrorless cameras

Specifications of the 90mm Di Ill

Maximum Aperture F2.8

Minimum Aperture F16

Diagonal Angle of View 27° 2′ (for full-frame mirrorless format)

Lens Construction 15 elements, 12 groups (4 LD lens elements)

Filter Diameter 67mm

Minimum Focus Distance 0.23m/9.1″

Max. Mag. Ratio 1:1

Maximum Diameter 079.2mm

Length* 126.5mm/5′

Weight* 630g/22.2oz.

Diaphragm Blades 12 (circular diaphragm)

Standard Accessory Round-shaped hood with filter effect control window and caps

Compatible Mount Sony E & Nikon Z mount

This major leak tells us everything about this incoming lens, including the fact that we won’t have to wait long for it.

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro Lens Release Date

The Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro lens is set to be released on the 26th September, launching alongside the announcement. It is apparently priced at $699, making it comparatively cheaper than the first-party Sony equivalent. It would also be the only 90mm Macro available for Nikon Z-mount, giving Nikon users a great new lens option at - presumably - a similarly great price.

Speaking of the Sony lens, however, it seems that this Tamron equivalent will be superior in more ways than one. With a 12-blade aperture ring to the Sony’s 9, you’ll have a closer focusing distance for sharper, closer imaging. But at 602g, the Sony lens is slightly lighter than Tamron’s 630g.

Thanks to this gargantuan scoop, we know to expect even more details on this Tamron lens on Thursday 26th September, where we should also be readily available to buy this new Tamron lens. With the 90mm release date just around the corner, we’re pleasantly surprised by this sleeper scoop from Pizzini - and in just a few days’ time we’ll get even more information.