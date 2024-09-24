Insta360 Link 2 Competes with the OBSBOT Tiny 2 and is $100 Cheaper

With the recent announcement of the Insta360 Link 2, home workers and content creators may be wondering which is the superior webcam to pick up. Though we’re yet to get our hands on the Link 2, the released specs and features give us a strong start in establishing its position in the wider webcam market. From the outset, the Link 2 would appear to be the superior choice in value; but is there more to the story? If you’re looking to come across a little more clearly on Zoom meetings or want a higher-quality livestream, here’s what to consider.

Insta360 Link 2 vs OBSBOT Tiny 2: Specs Compared

You can purchase the Insta360 Link 2 here.

As you can see, these two webcams are somewhat similar in overall capabilities. Both are capable of 4K camera footage at 30FPS, and have the same minimal focus distance at approximately 4” (10cm). However, there are some significant differences besides that. The Link 2 has a larger physical sensor, much larger than that of the Tiny 2. So while both use AI to improve low-light visibility, the Link 2 is more naturally capable of low-light performance.

Though the listed equivalent resolution of the Link 2 seems lower, that’s only because Insta360 themselves don’t have a listed still resolution. What’s more, the 50MP that the Tiny 2 boasts is similarly AI-enhanced, so these are both what scientists would call “guesstimates”.

The most interesting thing about the Link 2, however, is its price: at just $199.99, the new webcam is significantly cheaper than the Tiny 2, and even cheaper than the original Link. Whether this is simply loss-leader pricing or not remains to be seen, but it makes the new model highly competitive.

Initial impressions from those lucky enough to get the Link 2 for themselves sing the praises of the razor-sharp focusing capabilities. The microphone and overall audio quality also appear to be improved on the Link 2. However, image quality - arguably the most important factor - is seemingly superior on the Tiny 2: with reviewers finding the AI upscaling to be too high-contrast. This would roughly align with the overall impression given by the specs, but we’ll have to see for ourselves.

In terms of real-world performance, we’ll have to wait to get our hands on the Link 2 to see, but it’s certainly a worthwhile package at its current price. Though the Tiny 2 boasts fast focusing capabilities and very similar AI upscaling capabilities, its price point alienates it for most consumers looking for a simple webcam setup. Which one will you be picking up?