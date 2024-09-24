Insta360 Link 2 Has Released and is now Available to Buy

With a massive leak last week confirming the arrival of the Insta360 Link 2, we now have official word from the company itself. A cryptic teaser gave us the date, and today we got our first word on the Insta360 Link 2 release date. And with not long to wait, let’s break down the key takeaways from the announcement.

Where to Buy Insta360 Link 2

The Insta360 Link 2 has no pre order period, instead being available now. Alongside the official Insta360 storefront, you can also pick up the Link 2 from:

Insta360 Link 2 Release Date

The Insta360 Link 2 release date is today, with the reveal synchronising with various store pages going live, and the webcam is out now. The reveal was first teased with a short trailer on the Insta360 social media pages, hinting at the webcam launch with a caption and giveaway:

Be seen, be heard �� Our next camera lands Sep 24. Here’s how to WIN one ��

1️⃣ RT and follow

@Insta360

2️⃣ Answer this question: "If you could work remotely from anywhere in the world, where would it be?”

3️⃣ Check back on Sep 24 to see if you won! We’re giving away TWO versions of our new product so you’ve got two chances to win! Source: @Insta360 on Twitter

The information revealed at today’s announcement was somewhat scuppered by a large leak just days before. But now, the word is officially out, and those looking for a new high-quality webcam should mark their diaries…

Insta360 Link 2 Price

The Insta360 Link 2 has a price of $199.99, with the more compact Insta360 Link 2C retailing for $149.99. In the run-up to release, the original Link has been discounted marginally on some retailers - presumably to clear stock - but the Link 2 is still the cheaper option.

We’re very excited to get our hands on the new Link 2. For a 2024 webcam offering a huge suite of customization options - from AI subject tracking to noise reduction - remote workers are sure to love this new addition to the market. Will you be picking the Insta360 Link 2 up?