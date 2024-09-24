Insta360 Link goes on sale ahead of the Link 2 launch

With the Insta360 Link 2 about to be formally announced, it’s worth considering what’s changed from the original Link - which is still a very popular 4K webcam. Though the Link 2 allegedly boasts an array of improvements, the Link is still well worth picking up - especially at its current price…

Via Amazon, the Insta360 Link has been discounted by 25%, dropping the price down from $299.99 to just $224.99. This makes the Link, which was already tremendous value for money, is now even more worth picking up for your work or content creation setup.

Capable of 4K video at 30FPS, the Insta360 Link is yet another of Insta360’s AI-based products, using a sophisticated array of algorithms to help improve performance. From subject tracking to gesture controls, the Link offers an array of highly useful features. You have the option to manually adjust settings, or simply use the Link’s reliable automation. The ½” CMOS sensor makes for exceptional video quality, even in low light conditions: making it an ideal option for workplaces.

Of course, the Link 2 has improved on a great many of these features, but it costs nearly $100 more. And with it being brand new, we’re not likely to see any discounts in the near future. As such, this Amazon deal adds great value to an already great action camera.

This discount will continue for an as-of-now unknown period, presumably part of Amazon’s effort to clear stock in anticipation of the Link 2. As such, there’s no telling how long stock will last - be sure to pick up your Insta360 Link today!