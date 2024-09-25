The Best B&H Photo Video Deals This Week

If you need camera gear of any make or model, then B&H Photo Video is one of the best spots to look. With all the latest and greatest equipment on sale at competitive prices, you can find an array of great camera equipment on sale. And to help speed things along, we’ve broken down the best camera gear deals that B&H has on offer this week.

The Canon R100 is an often-overlooked starter camera on the mirrorless market, and with this deal at B&H, you can pick it up for a great low price. For just $499, nab yourself not only the 24.2MP camera but also a versatile kit lens - plus all the usual accessories. This is a great early Christmas present for aspiring photographers or those looking for an affordable entry-level content creation bundle.

Another top camera bundle, the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX has also seen a great price reduction: allowing you to pick up the camera, shoulder bag and a 128GB memory card at $305 off. Retailing at $1,897.99, this deal doesn’t outfit you with a lens, but gives you a strong start for taking your photographic eye on the road and capturing whatever you want with this 24.2MP camera. An amazing alternative to the higher-end camera brands, this Panasonic mirrorless camera is well worth the cost!

Speaking of taking your gear on the road, here we have a pair of bags for just that. Lugging both cameras and clothing on your expeditions can be a cumbersome task, but this pairing of camera case and duffel bag - hand-selected by B&H - is a great solution. At $449.73, you can take your gear downtown or cross-continent in comfort.

On the higher end of Canon’s camera lineup, this stunning 85mm portrait lens has been similarly discounted, meaning that you can pick it up for $2999.99. Boasting a bright f/1.2 aperture, along with the perfect portrait focal length, this fast and bright lens is an excellent addition to your arsenal; with high-quality optics ensuring gorgeous shots with soft bokeh. For the apex in portraiture, look no further than this lens.

Limited to available stock, another high-end art lens has seen a price slash, this time for Sony E-Mount. This Sigma Art lens gives you a bright aperture as well as a wide-angle, making for unique shots and an ideal focal length for landscapes, architecture or any other sweeping subjects. With just north of $207 off, you can pick the lens up for $1,391.77 (note that the Leica L-Mount version of the lens isn’t discounted). Be sure to pick up this lens while stocks last, to level up your landscape photos!

For content creators and filmmakers needing an affordable bi-color light as a key or fill, this is an excellent option. The Bright Beast from Genaray is a 6-stop LED, with the options to supply power via a V-lock battery or mains output. And at nearly 50% off, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. So that you don’t turn up to set without enough lighting gear, pick up the Bright Beast for just $449 today.

The go-to storage standard for professional photographers, CFExpress cards are a valuable commodity. Keep more of that value for yourself with this 325GB Delkin Devices card, discounted to just $234.99. Well suited for the largest filetypes, these CFExpress memory cards are durable, reliable and fast. So if you’re tired of sitting through long transfers or finding your current repertoire of SD cards isn’t large enough, pick up this Delkin Device today!

Rounding off the list today is this high-end spacious camera bag from Oberwerth, which you can pick up from B&H today for $764.10. Originally designed for pairing with Leica cameras, this vintage-style camera bag can accommodate a range of camera gear, and looks great doing it. Weather-sealed and ergonomically designed - not to mention stylish - be sure to grab this camera bag with its 10% discount today.