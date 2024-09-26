Canon’s PowerShot V10 Now Comes in White

The Canon Powershot V10 is an underrated gem: boasting a 20MP sensor and 4K 30FPS footage, this ultra-compact camera is a great content creator companion camera. And now, with Canon offering more options for the camera, you can ensure you get the right choice for you.

Currently only set to be available in Canon’s Asian markets, the PowerShot V10 has been released with a new white color scheme. There are no physical changes to the camera, with it retaining the same sensor and lens combination. Given the lack of changes, it will likely also retain its $399.99 price point. The launch video suggests a more casual audience for using it, in general-purpose vlogging and photography rather than for professional content creators - which is generally the niche that the V10 operates within.

The camera is equipped with a 24mm equivalent f/1.8 lens, perfect for capturing stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions. The lightweight design makes it an ideal companion for travel and everyday use. The design is minimal, ideal for those who don’t require the over-complexities of a full-fledged mirrorless system for shooting with. An articulating screen and built-in stand add that extra versatility. Factor that in with the compact dimensions, making it a pocket-sized option only slightly bigger than a smartphone, and the PowerShot V10 is a great consumer-grade vlogging camera. This amalgam of form and function meant that the V10 actually won a Silver IDEA award at the Industrial Designers Society of America earlier in September: another sterling mark of its quality.

The white edition of the Canon PowerShot V10 is available to buy now from Canon directly, and stock should be arriving with Canon retailers within the week. Whether the white PowerShot will be seen anywhere else in the world remains to be seen. Will you be picking this new compact vlogging variant up?