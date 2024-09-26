Get one of DJI’s Best Drones with $130 off today

DJI is one of the biggest names in drone photography: from the entry-level DJI Neo to the more high-end options like the Mavic or Air ranges, there’s something for everyone on their storefront. Among their most popular mid-range offerings is the DJI Mini 4 Pro, which combines a compact and accessible design with powerful photo-video capabilities. And thanks to this deal at Amazon, you can pick it up at a new low price with a gamut of accessories.

On Amazon for this limited time, you can pick up the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More combo, plus an SD card, plus additional batteries and plus strobe lighting (along with a carrying bag and all the requisite accessories that come with those additional components) for just $1,369. Though that may still seem expensive - in fact equating to just under a 10% discount - it allows you to save on a range of kit, effectively giving you a starter pack for filmmaking on-the-go.

Weighing just 249g, the Mini 4 Pro is an ultra-light drone that you can take with you anywhere. The 1/1.3” 48MP sensor allows for gorgeous, detailed images, as well as 4K recording at 60FPS. Coupled with obstacle avoidance sensors and the versatile RC2 remote, and this gives you incredible depth and freedom. Though the drone is approaching its 5th birthday, it still offers competitive quality - furthered still by this huge array of accessories.

If you want to ensure you get this deal, use the link above to claim them while stocks last. This drone is part of DJI’s stable of reliable products, so we don’t expect stock to run out, but the deal, in particular, may not stick around forever. So if you’re looking to upgrade an outdated drone or simply want to expand your arsenal, this fast and lightweight aerial photography powerhouse is well worth picking up.