GoPro Hero 13 Macro and Ultra-Wide Lens Bundles Discounted at B&H Photo Video

The recently-released GoPro Hero 13 stands as an exemplar in the action camera market. Boasting a 26MP camera capable of 5.3K footage and dazzlingly stable shots, the Hero 13 is a comprehensive cinematic camera package - made even more so by the option to modify your camera with various lens mods.

Two bundles have seen price reductions at B&H today: the GoPro Hero 13 with Macro Lens, and the Hero 13 with the Ultra-Wide lens. Though the discounts are minimal, $25 and $20 respectively, they shave that little bit extra off the price of this brand-new camera and its accessories.

GoPro HERO13 Black with Ultrawide Lens Mod Bundle

With the Ultra-Wide lens mod, you can extend the focal length of the Hero 13 to be, appropriately, even wider. Whilst the Hero 13’s base focal length is at best 12mm, this wide-angle allows you to capture even larger vistas with a massive field-of-view. This lens is great for capturing wide visuals, but also apparently aids the HyperSmooth 6.0 for stabilizing footage with minimal distortion. It retails separately for $99.99.

GoPro HERO13 Black with Macro Lens Mod Bundle

The Macro lens, meanwhile, goes narrow where the wide-angle goes wide. It multiplies the focal length of the base Hero 13 lens by a factor of 4, and enables focus as little as 4.3” from the camera. This allows you to capture the minutiae of a scene, which when paired with the compact Hero 13 opens up a world of possibilities for the camera. Normally, you’d have to pick this lens up for $129.99 on its own.

Both of these lens mods are official products from GoPro, and fit perfectly with the new Hero 13. You can pick up the Ultra-Wide Lens Bundle for $479.99, and the Macro Lens Bundle for $504.99. There’s never been a better time to get into action cinematography, and the Hero 13 is one of the best options on the market going into 2025. Don’t miss out on this great deal while stocks last.