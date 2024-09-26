Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Price Leaks, Plus a New Look at the Camera

Following the recent announcement of the Insta360 Link 2, it seems Insta360 isn’t slowing down - with a new product launch seemingly on the horizon. We’d reported previously on the potential release of the Insta360 Ace Pro 2, and it seems that retailers are being prepared to receive this new action camera.

The latest leak, coming to us via @Quadro_News, reveals our first instance of the Insta360 Ace Pro 2’s price:

At $399.99 (around €350 or £300), the Ace Pro 2 is seeking the higher end of the market. This is priced equally to the GoPro Hero 13, which released earlier in September at $399.99. Meanwhile, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro also released this month is actually $50 cheaper: $349. So what can we expect from the Ace Pro 2 to distinguish itself from these other recent competitor cameras?

This is where the leaks haven’t been as comprehensive: we’ve had a number of looks at the camera, but little information about the internal capabilities. We’re fairly certain that the Ace Pro 2 will be capable of 8K 30FPS footage, and features a dual AI chip to one-up the previous Ace Pro, but beyond that and the overall design, we know very little. As @Quadro_News themselves said in a follow-up tweet:

Source: @Quadro_News on Twitter

We’re expecting an announcement to be close, however, meaning we can confirm our theories regarding this action camera. Looking at the launch of the Insta360 Link 2, it seems the company is following the same formula as other major manufacturers: a video teaser posted a few days before a grand reveal. But given our proximity to the Link 2’s release, we wouldn’t expect to see even a teaser before the end of the month. But that’s not long to wait, and we’re still fairly confident in an Insta360 Ace Pro 2 release date before the end of October: not only due to the frequency of leaks, but also as the aforementioned DJI and GoPro products are already on shelves.