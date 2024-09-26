Leica Q3 43 Announced: Now Available to Pre Order

The Leica Q3 43 has been plagued with leaks for months now, but now we finally have formal confirmation that the new model is here. The Leica Q3 43 is retailing for $6,895. Though not as pricey as the M11-D that released a few weeks ago, this is still a premium camera from Leica. It’s worth it, however: with a 60MP sensor and gorgeous design, Leica fans are in for a treat with this rangefinder camera variant. Here’s what the official press release has to say:

"In 2015, Leica Camera AG launched the Q-Series and introduced a completely new camera segment. Now in its third generation, the compact full-frame Leica Q3, with a fixed focal length of 28mm, inspires people all over the world. In addition to the unrivalled standards of design, workmanship, image quality and operation, the success of the Q-Family is especially attributed to its close dialogue with its users. Now, Leica fulfils a frequently expressed wish and introduces the Leica Q3 with a 43mm fixed focal length."

Source: Leica

Overall, the Leica Q3 43 seems like a strong update to a popular rangefinder camera. Leica cameras aren’t for everyone, but they are well worth picking up for the apex in camera quality - and we can’t wait to get our’s.

Where to Buy the Leica Q3 43

The Leica Q3 43 is available now, with Leica stores across the world expected to be receiving stock shortly. You can also pre order it via the Leica website, and B&H Photo & Video.