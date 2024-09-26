New Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Specs Leak, Highlighting 5nm AI chip and 8K video

Increasing regularity of leaks and snapshots hint at the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 release is around the corner. In the latest leak we have our most comprehensive breakdown of the camera specifications.

Thanks to this leak, we have a huge suite of information available. What appears to be the official product information has been brokered by @Quadro_News, confirming what many speculated about the action camera:

Source: @Quadro_News on Twitter

These leaked specifications give us the core benchmarks of the Ace Pro 2, across all facets of the action camera. Kicking things off, the 1/1.3” CMOS sensor provides an equivalent resolution of 50MP, making for high-quality stills and video quality up to 8K. Of course, the Ace Pro 2, like other Insta360 products, uses AI to upscale the initial quality, and this process is being further expanded upon with a 5nm dual AI chip. This is responsible for image processing across the board, and will seemingly boast improvements to noise reduction and even the device’s overall performance. Weighing just 0.39lbs, the Ace Pro 2 will be an ultra-light action camera, though the GoPro Hero 13 is marginally lighter at the cost of lower-quality footage.

Other noteworthy features include water resistance up to 33ft of depth, a 13-35mm f/2.6 Leica Summarit lens and an 8K display; overall making the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 a highly competitive action camera. But the question remains as to when we’ll see it in the flesh.