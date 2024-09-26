Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro Lens is Available to Pre Order, Full Release in October

After a leak earlier in September surprised us, we now have an official Tamron 90mm f/2.8 macro lens release date. The new macro lens for Sony E-Mount and Nikon Z-Mount offers a great option for capturing close detail with a great combination of focal length and aperture. So if you want to upgrade your macro photography with this great third-party lens option, then here’s everything you need to know.

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro Lens Pre Order

Currently, the Tamron 90mm macro lens is available for pre order via the official Tamron site, as well as B&H Photo Video. No doubt more retailers will have pre orders live shortly, and we will update for a comprehensive list as and when they do…

All-in-all, there’s nothing bad about Sony and Nikon shooters having more varied lens options, and this 90mm f/2.8 macro lens from Tamron is another excellent addition to the arsenal. For a percentage of the price of the mainline option, Tamron have proven their excellence at making affordable third-party lenses for respective niches, and we can’t wait to pick our’s up.

The new Tamron 90mm lens has a price of $699. Compared to the native Sony 90mm f/2.8 lens, this is nearly $400 cheaper. And at only 30g heavier, the Tamron lens has few downsides to warrant paying for the higher-end option. Of course, we’ll have to wait until we get our hands on them to see performance side-by-side.

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro Lens Release Date

The Tamron 90mm f/2.8 macro lens release date is slated for late October 2024, with some retailers specifying the 24th of October for their pre order fulfilment. This means we have just shy of a month to wait to get this lens for our Sony cameras - provided there aren’t any delays.