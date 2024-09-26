The DJI Air 3S Could be Announced in October

A new leak has surfaced regarding the upcoming DJI Air 3S release date, giving us our first proper hint of when we can expect to see more of the drone. Other leaks have given us hints at the potential of the new Air 3 variant, and though leaker @Quadro_News only “hopes” the leak is legitimate, we think that it isn’t far from the truth. Pinch of salt required here as always.

This recent leak appears to be a template for a Chinese teaser of the new drone for DJI’s sharing platform Skypixel.

Source: @Quadro_News on Twitter

The text roughly translates to: Dual-camera upgrade, no worries on dark nights.

Obviously, the key takeaway here is the DJI Air 3S release date, or at least the announcement, falling on the 15th of October 2024 at 9pm CST (9am EST, 2pm BST). With the DJI Neo, we saw that the drone was available to purchase directly after the reveal, so we can potentially expect similar from the Air 3S.

The more curious element highlighted here is the “dual-camera” upgrade. Though this could very easily be a mistranslation, this could hint at a major sensor shakeup for the Air 3S. We were hesitant to place bets on any significant upgrades with the Air 3S, instead thinking they’d be saved for the Air 4, but this would suggest there are some more significant updates in the works. Alternatively, it could simply be a marketing gimmick for improved low-light performance.

An announcement on the 15th would align with most other predictions regarding the Air 3S, given that retailers are being prepped with potential prices and the frequency of other leaks. Judging by that, the preparations are indeed in full swing. DJI’s previous product launches have followed a fairly consistent pattern: a brief teaser on social media, 7 days before the launch itself. As such, we should have a better understanding of whether this leak is legitimate come the 8th of October.