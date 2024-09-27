Amazing Low-Budget Micro 4/3 Panasonic Lumix Camera Now on Sale

Micro 4:3 cameras are highly sought after among photographers, as compact camera bodies with equivalent (and sometimes better) light-reading capabilities than full-frame mirrorless counterparts. Though few are included in conversations about the best cameras, there is a huge range of cameras and lenses on the market. And thankfully, one of our favorites is on sale right now.

The Panasonic Lumix G85 (sometimes known as the G80 regionally) is currently on sale at Amazon. Employing a 16MP Micro 4:3 sensor, this plucky camera is an ideal starter option for budding photographers. Suitable for a vast range of lenses, the deal in question actually provides a stellar 12-60mm kit lens: giving you a great focal length range from wide-angle to portraiture. An OLED viewfinder means you can take images with full clarity and no distractions, whilst the control dials allow you to shoot however you want, or pick from a range of presets. Additionally, one of the major barriers to photography in 2024 is the heft of a dedicated camera versus the smartphone you’re already carrying - an issue that the G85 helps to solve. Weighing only 500g, this camera is both compact and easy to carry.

The deal, currently exclusive to Amazon, gives you the G85, kit lens, and all requisite accessories for just $697.99 - shy of a $200 discount. Compared to other starter cameras in 2024 such as the Sony a6000 - which will set you back closer to $1,000 for a camera and kit lens, this provides exceptional value.

A separate offer saves you $254 on both the G85 and kit lens, as well as an additional 45-150mm f/4-5.6 lens, for just $895.98. And, arguably the best deal of all, you can pick up the G85, 12-60mm and a 25mm f/1.7 prime lens for $845.98: a $300 discount. Depending on what you plan to photograph, or if you’re just learning the ropes, you have plenty of options to tailor to your heart’s content.

We’re not certain how long stocks will last on this 4:3 camera, or how long the deals are in effect, so it would be wise to pick up one of these great Panasonic offers sooner rather than later. Getting into photography can be daunting, both financially and from a technical standpoint, which is why we always try to highlight great starter deals like these.