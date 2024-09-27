Both the Canon R5 and R6 Recieve Huge Discounts

Canon has had a very successful year thus far: with the launch of the R5 Mark II, the R1 and news that they are currently top sellers in the camera market; it’s a good time to be a Canon fan. If you fall into that category and are looking for an upgrade, it seems B&H Photo Video has your back.

Exclusively to B&H, you can pick up the Canon R5 body with an impressive $400 off. This camera was Canon’s most popular professional mirrorless for a time, boasting an incredible 45MP full-frame sensor and 12FPS shooting speed. Video recording wasn’t to be left behind, with the R5 being capable of 8K RAW video at 30FPS (and 4K at 120FPS). Autofocus is near-flawless, and the camera can even upscale files in-camera to a whopping 400MP. And with Canon’s RF mirrorless mounting system, the lens choices available are stellar. Factor that in with a high-resolution viewfinder and a fully articulating touchscreen, and you can find your perfect way to shoot with the R5.

This deal means you can pick up the R5 for just $2,999. Though by no means cheap, this is effectively 20% off the cost of the camera - ideal savings for those looking to upgrade. You can also throw in a 24-105mm f/4 L lens for an additional $1,000 - while still saving that $400 on the body itself and $100 on the lens. Both deals also come with the usual suite of accessories such as an end cap, lens hood, and battery.

Though the R5 II is an improvement across the board, we don’t think it’s fair to dismiss the original R5 entirely. It’s still a darling of professional photographers and videographers across the world, and is definitely worth picking up if you’re a Canon user. Meanwhile, though reports suggest a Canon R6 III is on the horizon, the R6 II is still the best in its respective category - and it has also seen a $400 price docking.

The initial impression looking at the specs would suggest that the R6 II is the inferior camera to the original R5: with a 24.2MP sensor, it’s just over half the resolution of the previous model. But where the R5 prioritizes size, the R6 II is all about speed. With a 40FPS electronic shutter, you can capture moments frozen in time perfectly. It can also shoot 4K 60FPS video, oversampled from 6K, for any of your videography needs.

The R6 Mark II is cheaper than the R5, even with the deal. At $1,999, you can pick up the body on its own. For $3,099, you can add the same 24-105mm lens - but with the R6 II you also have the option for the non-L 24-105mm f/4-7.1 pairing, for $2,299. All of these deals net you savings in or around $500, making for even greater value for money from your next camera purchase.

If you need to take large images for display, where movement is minimal (such as cityscapes, landscapes, or portraiture), we recommend the R5 as your camera of choice. But for faster-moving subjects in nature, street, or sports photography; the R6 II is the ideal Canon camera companion. Both are top-of-the-line options, however, and are sure to satisfy.

With these current offers, along with frequent new lens announcements and accessories, there has never been a better time to get into Canon. The biggest camera company in the world isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, so it’s definitely a great time to get involved with one of their top cameras.