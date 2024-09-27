|Back To News
Sony’s Underrated Alpha 7C Mirrorless Camera is On Sale Now for $300 Off
posted Friday, September 27, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT
Sony is one of the most popular camera brands on the planet: according to a recent survey, second only to Canon. Being the first to popularize the mirrorless camera model, they have a huge array of top models, the most popular being the Alpha 7 range. And with the latest deal going live, one of the most underrated cameras in this range is on sale.
- Sony Alpha 7C Full-frame Mirrorless Camera - 19% OFF at B&H Photo Video
- Sony Alpha 7C Full-frame Mirrorless Camera - 19% OFF at Amazon
The Sony A7C, though now succeeded by the A7C II and A7CR, is a great mirrorless camera that seemingly does the impossible: putting a powerful full-frame sensor into a compact body. Boasting 24.2MP, the ideal resolution for most photographic pursuits, the A7C is deceptively powerful, even in 2024. With 4K 14-bit RAW recording capabilities as well as the capacity to shoot 10FPS stills, you’ve got a great option for video or photography pursuits. The full-frame Sony E-Mount gives you all the versatility of Sony’s huge arsenal of lenses, and a fully articulating screen allows you to shoot how you like. It’s also the most SLR-inspired of Sony’s repertoire, especially in the silver variant, adding style to the substance detailed above.
Currently, at both Amazon and B&H Photo Video, you can pick up the A7C for $300 off, for a retail price of $1,298. Though only a 20% price reduction, this adds tremendous value to a camera that’s still highly capable. This is nearly half the price of the new A7C II, making for fantastic savings. Those coming from a Sony compact or APS-C model, like the a6400 or ZV-E10, will find the A7C familiar but also filled with new features - along with the notable upgrade to a full-frame sensor for great light-reading performance.
Whilst this deal is for the camera body alone, you are spoiled for choice in that regard as a Sony newcomer. Those coming from a different model will possibly have to part with some APS-C standalone lenses, but the step up to full-frame provides all-new scope for shooting.
We’re not sure of how long this deal will last, so it’s well worth picking up this full-frame camera while stocks last. Though the A7C II offers a larger sensor and the A7CR larger still, they both push the price envelope up by approximately $1,000 apiece. As such, the A7C is the best leap forward for compact shooters looking for an upgrade.