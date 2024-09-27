Sony’s Underrated Alpha 7C Mirrorless Camera is On Sale Now for $300 Off

Sony is one of the most popular camera brands on the planet: according to a recent survey, second only to Canon. Being the first to popularize the mirrorless camera model, they have a huge array of top models, the most popular being the Alpha 7 range. And with the latest deal going live, one of the most underrated cameras in this range is on sale.

The Sony A7C, though now succeeded by the A7C II and A7CR, is a great mirrorless camera that seemingly does the impossible: putting a powerful full-frame sensor into a compact body. Boasting 24.2MP, the ideal resolution for most photographic pursuits, the A7C is deceptively powerful, even in 2024. With 4K 14-bit RAW recording capabilities as well as the capacity to shoot 10FPS stills, you’ve got a great option for video or photography pursuits. The full-frame Sony E-Mount gives you all the versatility of Sony’s huge arsenal of lenses, and a fully articulating screen allows you to shoot how you like. It’s also the most SLR-inspired of Sony’s repertoire, especially in the silver variant, adding style to the substance detailed above.

Currently, at both Amazon and B&H Photo Video, you can pick up the A7C for $300 off, for a retail price of $1,298. Though only a 20% price reduction, this adds tremendous value to a camera that’s still highly capable. This is nearly half the price of the new A7C II, making for fantastic savings. Those coming from a Sony compact or APS-C model, like the a6400 or ZV-E10, will find the A7C familiar but also filled with new features - along with the notable upgrade to a full-frame sensor for great light-reading performance.

Whilst this deal is for the camera body alone, you are spoiled for choice in that regard as a Sony newcomer. Those coming from a different model will possibly have to part with some APS-C standalone lenses, but the step up to full-frame provides all-new scope for shooting.

We’re not sure of how long this deal will last, so it’s well worth picking up this full-frame camera while stocks last. Though the A7C II offers a larger sensor and the A7CR larger still, they both push the price envelope up by approximately $1,000 apiece. As such, the A7C is the best leap forward for compact shooters looking for an upgrade.