Manfrotto released a new EN-EL15 for Nikon cameras

Did you know that Manfrotto also makes batteries for digital cameras? Yes, the Italian camera accessory manufacturer has been producing lithium-ion batteries for the most popular camera brands for several years.

A few days ago, Manfrotto released a new lithium-ion battery for select Nikon cameras. The new EN-EL15c battery is compatible with many of Nikon’s DSLRs and Mirrorless cameras. The official press release reads:

"Extend your shooting time with the ultrahigh capacity 2400mAh Professional Lithium-Ion Battery for Select Nikon Cameras. Compatible with Nikon cameras that use EN-EL15c type batteries, it is designed for use in extreme field conditions. Rated for more than 500 charge and discharge cycles, it has a silicone-injected casing for superior circuit protection, electrical insulation, and protection from drops up to nine feet."

The new EN-EL15C will be compatible with the following cameras:

Z6

Z6 II

Z7

Z7 II

Z5

D850

D810

D810A

D780

D750

D610

D500

D7500

D7200

The new battery ups the charge capacity from 2000mAh in the previous model to 2400mAh. The Manfrotto EN-EL15c has a higher capacity than the Nikon version rated at 2280mAh.

One of the interesting points of the new battery is the silicone-injected casing. Manfrotto says the new casing helps with circuit protection, electrical insulation, and drop protection. Having some form of drop protection for our batteries is interesting as we often drop batteries when out on assignments. Manfrotto claims that the silicone-injected casing protects the battery from drops up to nine feet which is quite a height.

The Manfrotto Pro Cube Charger will be a great pickup with the new Lithium-Ion battery.

The new EN-EL15c battery will be compatible with the Manfrotto Pro Cube Professional Twin Charger which retails for $87.98 at B&H. The Pro Cube charger features an LCD that shows photographers how much capacity has been added during charging. The EN-EL15c can be charged in-body via a USB-C power bank on newer Nikon Z bodies.

Our thoughts on this new Manfrotto professional-grade Lithium-ion battery for Nikon cameras? It will be a great pickup if you are looking to purchase extra batteries. The higher charge capacity will be very useful, especially for power-hungry mirrorless cameras. The new silicone-injected casing is a nice addition, making the battery more durable against accidental drops.

The Manfrotto Professional Lithium-Ion EN-EL15c Battery for Nikon retails for $59.99 at B&H.