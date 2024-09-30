The Panasonic Lumix S5 II Camera gets $600 off at B&H

Panasonic is an often-overlooked company in the mirrorless market, with them holding fewer overall sales than many major manufacturers. That is far from a slight on their part, however, as their range of mirrorless cameras are highly competitive regardless - and thanks to B&H Photo Video, you can see that for yourself.

Over on B&H Photo Video, you can pick up the Lumix S5 II with a price slash of $600 - a 20% discount. Whilst it doesn’t sound like much, that price cut brings the cost of the camera and lens down to just $2,693.98. That’s right: not only do you get the S5 II, but also a highly versatile 16-35mm f/4 kit lens: an ideal all-rounder for the camera.

Boasting a 24.2MP sensor - ideal for most camera users - the S5 II is a videography powerhouse. Capable of recording 6K footage at 30FPS, or 4K at 60FPS, the S5 II has a 10-bit color profile for high-end grading. With built-in image stabilization and 120FPS slow-mo capture capabilities, the S5 II is a great tool for creating content. Thanks to its compact size and versatile Leica L-Mount, there are plenty of options to choose from with this Panasonic camera - including the kit lens mentioned above.

The deal is likely not to last long, so be sure to pick up the S5 II while you have the chance. If you want to step up your content creation capabilities with a powerful and practical camera, don’t hesitate to pick this one up today!