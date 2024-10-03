Godox launches the iM30 “Mini” compact camera flash

Godox launched a new compact camera flash in the iM30. This new compact flash model features a single-contact hotshoe design which will fit most mirrorless and DSLR cameras.

The iM30 is a tiny consumer-grade on-camera flash that weighs under 3oz (78 grams) and can easily slip into most pockets or mount on a camera “for effortless portability.” The compact design goes well with the smaller APS-C mirrorless cameras like the Nikon Z30 and Sony ZV-E10 II.

Image Credit: Godox

The new compact flash has a guide number of 15 (ISO 100, meters) and 7 adjustable power levels from full power to 1/64. The iM30 has a power level dial on top beside the On/Off button and Slave Mode. The power button also doubles as a flash test.

According to Godox, "The iM30 provides brighter, more natural fill light than most built-in camera flashes, enhancing the quality of your shots." The power output is similar to that of the Godox MF12 macro flash but it does lack the connectivity features and does not have TTL mode.

The single-contact hot shoe design is plug-and-play with most modern cameras, including film cameras. This offers wide compatibility across multiple camera brands.

The iM30 uses two AAA batteries and can have up to 230 full-power flashes on a single charge. "Stay ready to capture every moment without worrying about running out of power," Godox states.

Aside from the compact design, the iM30 is relatively cheap. The flash retails for just $34.99, making it a viable option for simple fill lighting. This is one compact flash that is worth considering if you are on a tight budget or looking for something lightweight and portable. However, it does have its limitations since it does not have TTL mode and cannot be directly linked to Godox wireless triggers.