New Google Pixel 9a renders leaked with rather large bezels

Google may be changing the design for its upcoming Pixel 9a smartphone. Typically, A-series models are identical to other models in the generation but the newly leaked renders suggest that the company may be planning a facelift for the Pixel 9a.

Android Headlines first reported on the leaked Pixel 9a redesign renders shared by @OnLeaks on X. The biggest design shift to the upcoming smartphone is the new camera bar. The one on the Pixel 9a looks flush on the back of the smartphone with only a small ring sticking out. The design is similar to the LG V60 ThinQ which was released in 2020. However, the new smartphone does inherit the camera layout of the Pixel 9 with the ultrawide and wide camera.

One other key design change is the large bezels around the screen. Even with the Pixel 9a expected to be priced below $500, the overly large bezels are quite noticeable by today’s standards.

We aren’t too keen on the leaked design renders of the Google Pixel 9a. The flush camera bar is nice but it is still offset by the raised ring. The front bezel is also too hard to ignore due to its thickness.

Source: @OnLeaks

X users have pointed out that the design of the Pixel 9 is superior to the Pixel 9a given that the camera bar has long been associated with the smartphone. Users are also hoping that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will retain the original design of the Pixel 9.

While the look of the Google Pixel 9a may still change, it is not the first time that leaks have highlighted the major design change. Last month, a Vietnamese forum leaked design renders that showed a prototype with a new camera housing. The earlier leak also featured a large front bezel which is consistent with the current renders.

Google Pixel 9a potential specs

The latest leak also included some specs for the upcoming Pixel 9a. According to the source, the smartphone will use the Tensor G4 chipset which is being used in the Pixel 9 line. The Pixel 9a will also be shipping with Android 15.

The Pixel 9a will feature a dual-lens camera similar to the Pixel 8a’s 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide. The smartphone will feature a 6.1-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4,492mAh battery.

The smartphone will reportedly have seven years of software updates similar to the other variants. Leaks suggest that the smartphone will be coming around May 2025.