Best Amazon Prime Day camera deals 2024

Amazon Prime Day is back,the perfect opportunity to score huge discounts on cameras, lenses, and various other knick-knacks. This event is only available for Prime Members and will take place on October 8-9, 2024. Amazing deals from all the major camera brands like Nikon, Sony, Canon, Insta360, and GoPro will be featured during the event. The 48-hour event will also be a great opportunity to grab accessories, lighting equipment, tripods, and more at bargain prices!

Camera deals live

An Amazon Prime membership is required to take advantage of the better deals on offer. Deals will be updated as Prime Day goes live.

Camera lens deals live

Camera accessory deals live

When Will Amazon Prime Big Deal Days End ?

The Amazon Prime Big Day Deals is a limited-time event that will run from October 8 at 12:01 AM PDT to October 9 at 11:59 PM PDT. During this 48-hour window, many of the major brands will be offering huge discounts on their most popular products. However, the most sought-after items don’t stay in stock for very long so it will be best to act quickly.

While a majority of the best deals are offered during the official sale period, some deals may extend beyond this window, especially for items that do not sell out quickly. However, these extensions are not guaranteed and will greatly depend on the availability of the items.

Amazon also offers “lightning deals” on smaller items like memory cards, tripods, and camera bags. The flash deals can last only a few hours and often sell out early.

To maximize your chances of catching huge discounts, you can already add items to your Amazon wishlist so you can keep an eye out for the best deals.

Is Amazon Prime Day a Good Time to Buy a Camera?

This week’s Amazon Prime Big Day Deals will have some amazing deals on the most popular cameras. Members can get exclusive discounts from all the major brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, and more. If you are in the market for a new mirrorless camera, an action camera for an upcoming trip, or even a refurbished DSLR, the Big Day Deals will have huge discounts on most items.

One cool thing about the Big Day Deals is the camera bundles and kits. Camera packages typically include lenses, memory cards, camera bags, tripods, and other accessories. Getting a bundle will be cheaper than purchasing items separately. You can get a complete kit for a fraction of the retail price during the Big Deal Days.

Speaking of accessories, camera lenses will also be on sale during the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals event. If you are looking to add a new lens for a specific photography genre, getting one during the official sale period will net you some big savings. The deals also extend to major third-party lens manufacturers like Sigma, Tamron, and Tokina. You should also be on the lookout for deals from lesser-known lens makers like TTartisan, 7artisan, Laowa, and Pergear.

All major action camera brands like GoPro, Insta360, and DJI will also be participating in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. So, if you are looking to get yourself (or a loved one) an action camera, you shouldn’t miss out on this event. Accessories and bundles will also be available on sale, so keep an eye out for those flash sales during the official sale period.