Best Amazon Prime Day drone deals 2024

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days returns, giving members massive discounts off of select drones and various accessories. The deals will run from October 8-9, 2024, so whether you are a novice pilot looking to test the waters or a professional looking to upgrade your gear, Big Deal Days are a great place to look. There is a large variety of consumer drones on sale at the moment, with DJI, Holy Stone, Potensic, and more all featured.

DJI Prime Day deals

Other Prime Day drone deals

While Prime Day is all about Amazon, B&H Photo video also frequently have select drone deals running.

When will the Amazon Prime drone deals end?

Amazon Prime Day has started, ending on October 9th at 11:59 PM. While the main event lasts only 48 hours, many deals on drones may last beyond this period. Sometimes, Amazon extends certain discounts or has “lightning deals” that may run for a few hours at a time. These shorter period sales oftentimes happen towards the end of the official event.

However, the biggest deals typically happen during the two-day event, so it will be best to look for discounts on drones during this time. It will also be good to keep an eye out for flash sales as they do give massive discounts but will often have a very short window. You have to be prepared to snap up the best drone deals as they expire fast.

Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy a drone?

The Big Day Deals will feature some of the best drone deals this year. The most popular brands like DJI, HoverAir, Holy Stone, and Autel will offer some of the biggest discounts on their drone lineup this week. Whether you are looking for an entry-level drone or a high-end variant, there will surely be a drone that fits your needs and more importantly your budget!

The Big Day Deals is also the best time to pick up a drone as brands typically offer bundles that include some essential accessories like extra batteries, lens filters, propellers, memory cards, and more. Getting these items as a kit will net you huge savings. Picking up a kit with all the important accessories means you will get to maximize your drone as soon as it arrives.

If you have been holding off on getting a drone, the Big Day Deals will be the perfect time to grab one for a fraction of the price! You can also score sweet accessories for your existing drones at a discount too!

Drones we are keeping a lookout for

While some of the latest additions to the drone market are not on sale - such as the DJI NEO, other high-end models have had their prices slashed.

One of the best drones right now is the DJI Air 3 which recently went on sale. The variant is already a year old, but it still holds its own against newer models. With the upcoming release of the DJI Air 3S, we may get some huge discounts on the Air 3.

The DJI Mini 3 is a great drone for beginners on a budget. This lightweight aircraft weighs under 250 grams meaning it doesn’t need an FAA registration. The Mini 3 has all the necessary features to take great aerial shots. The only thing missing from the DJI Mini 3 is the omnidirectional obstacle detection sensors of the Mini 4 Pro. However, with some practice, the Mini 3 is still very capable of producing high-quality video.