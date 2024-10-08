Best Blink security camera Prime Day deals 2024

Amazon Prime Day promises to be one of the biggest shopping events of the year. The member-only shopping bonanza will be the perfect opportunity for homeowners looking to upgrade their home security with some amazing new gadgets.

One brand that caught our attention is Blink, a popular manufacturer of home security devices ranging from cameras to video doorbells. The company is offering huge discounts on its popular line of security cameras and we are here to take a look at the best products that are currently on sale.

The Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera is a wireless security camera with motion-activated 700 Lumens LED lighting and is perfect for wide outdoor spaces. The Outdoor 4 Floodlight provides HD (1080p) quality video, infrared night vision capabilities, and two-way audio. The camera has a two-year battery life and doesn’t require drilling during installation.

One cool feature of the Outdoor 4 is its capability to send notifications to a smartphone when it detects motion. If you subscribe to the Blink subscription plan, the security camera will alert the homeowner when a person is detected on the premises. The subscription also allows owners to save and share clips from the cloud.

The Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight is on sale for 50% off and is currently priced at $64.99.

Blink also offers a huge discount on the Outdoor 4 security camera system. The bundle includes three outdoor cameras for only $99.99, with a net savings of $159.99.

The Outdoor 4 is a wireless security camera that can record 1080p video. The camera has infrared night vision, two-way audio, and can send notifications to a smartphone. As a smart security camera, the device can be synced with Alexa to control the system. The Outdoor 4 bundle also includes lithium batteries that last up to two years.

The Blink Mini is the perfect indoor smart security camera with its compact size and Full HD video recording. This tiny camera also has motion detection and two-way audio similar to the Outdoor 4. The Mini can integrate with Alexa and be linked to other Blink cameras and Video Doorbell for an all-in-one home security system.

The Blink Mini is currently 40% off, with a price tag of $17.99. There are also huge discounts when Prime members purchase the Mini bundled with the Blink Doorbell, Outdoor 4, and Echo Show 5.