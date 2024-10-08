Best Ring camera and doorbell Prime Day deals 2024

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, the perfect time to upgrade your home security system without spending a fortune. There are currently massive discounts on Ring cameras and doorbells, with as much as 50% off select products. We found some of the best deals available for the 48-hour Big Deal Days event, listed below for your pleasure.

The Ring Indoor Cam is the newest model from the company and was designed for use in enclosed spaces. The Indoor Cam features 1080p recording with Live View and Color Night Vision. The video camera also features Advanced Pre-Roll which records a few extra seconds before the motion detection system is triggered.

The Indoor Cam includes a flexible swivel mount making it easy to position perfectly. The security camera also comes in a variety of colors to suit your style. The Ring Indoor Cam is currently 50% off, retailing for just $29.99.

Ring’s outdoor Floodlight Cam is a great choice for any homeowner looking to secure wide-open spaces. Its powerful 2000 Lumen LED floodlights illuminate outdoor areas, leaving no blind spots and dark corners. The entire system is motion-activated and the motion zones can be customized via the Ring app. The security camera also features a 105dB security siren, Two-Way Talk, and Color Night Vision.

Prime members can pick up a Ring Floodlight Cam for $119.99, a saving of $80. You can also opt to purchase the Floodlight Cam with the Plug-in Power for $139.98.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is another great option for an outdoor security camera. It is smaller than the Floodlight Cam and is perfect for tighter spaces. The Spotlight Cam Plus can record 1080p video and has Color Night Vision capability. The camera is also equipped with dual motion-activated LED lights and a built-in siren to deter would-be intruders.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus with Battery bundle is currently on sale for $109.99, the same price as the Wired model.

Amazon also has a selection of Ring Video Doorbells available at discounted prices. Our pick would be the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus which is currently on sale for $99.99. There is also a bundle for the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and Spotlight Cam Plus which retails for $199.99.

The Doorbell Plus has Head-to-Toe HD+ video that gives owners a better view of who is at the door. As with all Ring security cameras, the Doorbell Plus has motion detection, Color Night Vision, and smartphone notifications.