The DJI Action 2 camera drops in price by $100 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time for anyone looking to pick up a new action camera for less. Currently, the DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo is on sale with 36% knocked off its MSRP, now costing just $179. The DJI Action 2 is a standout camera with its innovative modular magnetic design and class-leading video capabilities. Whether you are a content creator or adventurer, the Action 2 is a great choice.

The DJI Action 2 is still a viable option in 2024

At the heart of the DJI Action 2 is a 1/1.7-inch sensor capable of recording 4K/120fps video and has a super-wide 155° field of view which lets you capture immersive footage. The action camera also has Slow Motion, Hyperlapse, and Timelapse modes to capture unique content and allow for more creative options.

A key feature of the DJI Action 2 is its modular design which allows users to attach various accessories. The bundle on sale includes the Front Touch Screen Module which is perfect for recording vlogs and taking selfies. Owners can also purchase a Power Module (sold separately) that adds up to 180 minutes of recording time and an additional microSD card slot for added storage.

As an action camera, the Action 2 is waterproof up to 10 meters. The optional waterproof case extended the depth rating to 60 meters. The dive case is compatible with the front touchscreen or power module.

Another thing we like about the Action 2 is the availability of accessories for the magnetic modular mount. You can attach a magnetic headband, ball-joint adapter, and lanyard. There is also an optional Macro Lens for close-up shots.

If you are looking for an action camera below the $200 range that is capable of recording 4K slow-motion videos, then the Action 2 is a perfect choice. The bundle includes the front touchscreen module which gives you versatility in capturing video. There is also a wide choice of accessories to choose from with the Action 2.