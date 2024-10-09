DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo price plummets by over $250 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime enters its last day, the final chance before Black Friday to grab a deal on one of DJIs greatest drones - the Air 3. We recently saw the Air 3 base unit reduce in price, currently under $900 but the better deal is the Fly More Combo, with the RC-N2 remote controller, spare propellers, 3x batteries, and more. You can pick up the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo for just $1079, saving 20%.

The Air 3 can shoot 48MP still and 4K 100fps or 4K 60fps (with HDR enabled) video similar to the Mini 4 Pro. The camera is also capable of shooting 10-bit HLG and D-Log M videos for easier color grading during post-processing.

While this comes close ot the Mavic 3 in terms of video recording capabilities, the Air 3 outshines its smaller sibling with its dual camera array featuring a 24mm wide-angle and 70mm telephoto lens. The Mini 4 Pro only has a single 24mm equivalent camera.

The DJI Air 3 is also a heavier and much more stable drone, weighing in at 720 grams which is ideal for flying in urban spaces where a lot of wind tunnels form in between buildings. The Air 3 is also suited for flying along the coast and near large bodies of water where high winds are fairly common.

Included components:

DJI Air 3 x1

DJI RC-N2 Remote Controller x1

Spare DJI Air 3 Low-Noise Propellers (pair) x4

DJI Air 3 Gimbal Protector x1

DJI RC-N2 RC Cable (USB-C Connector) x1

The Air 3 Fly More Combo is currently cheaper than the Mini 4 Pro which is listed at $1,159. In our opinion, the Air 3 is currently the best-value drone given its capabilities, performance, and price.