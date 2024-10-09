DJI’s Power 1000 fast charging power station gets a huge 40% discount for Prime Day

Drone operators often find themselves in remote locations without a reliable power source to charge their devices. One obvious solution to this problem is bringing a portable power station but serious units are somewhat expensive. Thankfully, one of the most reliable power stations in the market today is currently on sale.

The DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station is discounted by 40% as part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. The portable power source is priced at $599, translating to a savings of $400.

The DJI Power 1000 is a portable power station with 1024 Watts of capacity. The Power 1000 can charge your phone, drone, gimbal, camera, and laptop simultaneously on location. The portable power source can also be used to power studio lights for outdoor shoots.

It isn’t only the battery capacity of the DJI Power 1000 that stands out but also its max power output. At its peak, the Power 1000 can output 2600 watts and a stable long-term discharge of 2200 watts. This means that photographers can charge all their devices at the same time and still have enough juice to run studio lights.

Normally, running portable power generators can be very noisy. However, the DJI Power 1000 is very quiet and emits less noise than an electric fan makes. With the Power 1000, videographers won’t have to worry about background noise ruining their footage.

The Power 1000 features two 24-watt USB-A ports, two 140-watt USB-C ports, and two AC power sockets. The portable power station also has two SDC ports for fast-charging DJI Drones or to connect solar panels to charge the batteries. The DJI Power 1000 can also be connected to your car so you can charge it while driving.

Users can also keep track of the power output and remaining charge via the built-in LCD. The Power 1000 can be charged to 80% in just 50 minutes and fully charged in 70 minutes.