Tamron 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 telephoto zoom lens gets over $300 slashed off the asking price for Prime Day

It is the last day of Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days but there's still some amazing photography gear up for grabs featuring discounts. One item we have been keeping an eye on is the Tamron 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 VS USD Telephoto lens for Canon DSLR cameras. This lens is perfect for shooting sports, wildlife, and astrophotography with Canon’s 1D X Mark III or 5D Mark IV.

The Tamron 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 VC USD ultra-telephoto is currently priced at $799, a total of $319 knocked off its original price.

The Tamron 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 VC USD lens is a lightweight ultra-telephoto zoom lens that is compact and portable. The lens features a bright F/4.5 maximum aperture at 100mm, great for portraits and close-up shoots. The lens has a long reach with its 400mm maximum zoom which is very useful in outdoor sporting events and wildlife photography.

The lens has three low-dispersion (LD) glass elements to minimize aberrations and an eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating to prevent reflections. The 100-400mm has a total of 17 optical elements in 11 groups.

A built-in Digital Signal Processor (DSP) on the lens delivers responsive and accurate autofocus performance which allows photographers to track fast-moving subjects at high speed. The Ultrasonic Silent Drive (USD) motor ensures that the lens focuses fast and quietly.

The Tamron 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 VC USD also features an enhanced Vibration Compensation (VC) system which delivers up to 4 stops of image stabilization. The system ensures that the lens delivers excellent stability at the long end of the zoom range.

The lens barrel is constructed from magnesium alloy which helps keep the weight of the lens down without compromising the overall integrity. This is ideal for photographers shooting handheld for long periods. The front of the lens has a Fluorine (FL) coating to protect it against the elements when shooting outdoors.