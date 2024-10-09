The Canon EOS R100 price sinks below $300 for Prime Day

Canon's EOS R100 mirrorless camera is currently discounted by 38% for Amazon Prime Day. The R100 is still regarded as one of the best starter cameras, boasting a 24.1 CMOS sensor and compact build. For those that want to learn the fundamentals of the exposure triangle, the R100 allows you to tweak and adjust the settings manually but there's also intuitive presets for those looking to point and shoot.

The Canon EOS R100 is a capable camera despite its compact size. The camera captures crisp images thanks to its 24.1MP ASP-C-sized CMOS sensor which is paired with Canon’s DIGIC 8 image processor.

Autofocus performance is also fairly fast and accurate thanks to the dual-pixel AF system which uses every pixel in the sensor as a depth-aware autofocus point. The R100 can detect and track faces and eyes reliably using the AF system.

The R100 can also record 4K videos at 24 fps or 1080 at 60FPS. The slow-motion video is limited to 720p at 120 fps. While the video capabilities of the R100 may be very modest, it will get the job done.

There is also a bundle option currently on sale which includes the RF-S 18-45mm F/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens kit. The lens features 4-stops of optical image stabilization which greatly improves the camera’s performance in low-light situations. One thing we like about the RF-S 18-45mm is its lightweight and compact design which pairs well with the small form factor of the R100.

Overall, the Canon R100 is a great entry-level camera for anyone looking to get into digital photography. And with the current discounted price, the R100 offers great value for money.