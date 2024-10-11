The new Lexar Pexar digital picture frame could be the perfect gift this Christmas

Lexar, a well-known storage manufacturer recently launched its Pexar digital smart frame and it just might be the perfect gift for loved ones over this festive period. The 11-inch, 2K touchscreen display features an anti-glare coating and a peak brightness of 400 nits, meaning it can handle a well-lit room quite well. There's an integrated magnetic stand that can be set in portrait or landscape orientation and images displayed on the Pexar will automatically adjust depending on the orientation of the picture frame.

Internal memory in the Pexar is quite generous for a digital picture frame with 32GB of internal storage. The internal memory alone can hold a massive 40,000 photos. If this isn’t enough for you, the memory can also be expanded to a maximum of 1TB using an SD Card or USB flash drive.

The device also features Wi-Fi connectivity which makes transferring photos a lot easier. Up to 512 users can connect and upload photos to the Pexar. The device can be set up in a few easy steps with the included smartphone app or via the touchscreen display.

Full Speccifications: