Epson’s SC-P5300 Wins 2024 TIPA Award for Best Professional Photo printer

Epson’s SC-P5300 received the 2024 TIPA Award for the Best Professional Photo printer. The recognition was given by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) during its 2024 World Awards held at the Salon de la Photo in Paris, France.

The prestigious event which celebrates the best products in photo and imaging technology was hosted by Chairman Thomas Gerwers. Representatives from 40 winning companies, including Epson, were on hand during the ceremony which handed out recognitions in various categories. The awards were determined by a panel of global experts in the field of photo and imaging.

Image Credit: Epson

The Epson SC-P5300 was recognized as the Best Professional Photoprinter for its ability to meet the ever-increasing demands from professional photographers and fine-arts users.

“With the high-resolution cameras and scanners available today, labs, pro studios, galleries, and photo artists seek a printer that delivers prints that bring out all the color, tone, and sharpness of their images” TIPA writes.

“The Epson SureColor P5300 (different model numbers in different regions) offers a 10-channel Micro Piezo print head armed with Epson Precision Dot Screening Technology that utilizes 10 color Ultrachrome inks in 200ml cartridges, including violet for an extensive range of blues and a wider color gamut. Along with separate ink channels for glossy or matt black, a “carbon black” mode increases D-Max for vivid monochrome renditions on glossy surface paper. The printer comes with a built-in roll feeder for bordered or borderless printing and a control panel for easy inputs of paper and ink selections.”

The Epson SC-P5300 was announced in November 2023 and started shipping in early 2024. The SC-P5300 combined the advanced imaging technology of the SC-P700 with the production capability and flexibility of the SC-P5000. This new professional photo printer aimed to consolidate Epson’s position as the market leader in the 17-inch professional photo and fine-art printing market.

Image Credit: Epson

The superb image quality of the SC-P5300 is largely due to the Micro Piezo printhead technology which provides both consistency and accuracy with every print. The printer delivers the highest quality black density and improved contrast and tonality. The SC-P5300 was designed to produce high print volumes for photographers, artists, and photo retail stores.

“The productivity demands of today’s professional fine-art environment are higher than ever while users naturally still want the very highest levels of image quality” said Boris Creischer, Product Manager C&I, Epson Europe. “This latest offering from Epson satisfies both of these requirements, together with outstanding ease-of-use and exceptional reliability.”