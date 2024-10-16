Latest Insta360 Ace Pro 2 leak shows Active HDR available at 40K60FPS

Recent leaks about the upcoming Insta360 Ace Pro 2 specs have cropped up as we approach the ever-closer launch. From the detailed specs, it appears that the Ace Pro 2 will challenge the GoPro 13 for the crown of best action camera on the market.

Well-known leaker, @Quadro_News shared a detailed breakdown of the Ace Pro 2’s video capabilities. The rumor suggests that the new action camera can shoot 8K30fps and 4K60fps video with Active HDR. The previous model could only shoot 4K30fps with Active HDR turned on.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Spec leaks

Price: $399

1/1.3-inch 50MP CMOS

Leica SUMMARIT-A 13mm f/2.6

2x Digital Zoom

8K Capable at 30fps

2.5-inch LCD Screen

Improved Battery Life

Water resistance: 33 feet

Active HDR at 4K60fps

MicroSD Memory Card

The leaker shared that the new Ace Pro will have a 1/1.3-inch sensor "that captures more light, has extended dynamic range, and delivers high image quality in conditions unavailable to other action cameras." The post seemingly alludes to the newly launched GoPro Hero 13 which uses a 1/1.9-inch sensor while both the Ace Pro 2 and DJI Action 5 use 1/1.3-inch sensors.

Source: Igor Bogdanov

A previous rumor revealed that the 1/1.3-inch sensor on the Ace Pro 2 will have a 50MP resolution, a 2MP upgrade over the previous model. The 5nm AI chip on the action camera will reportedly be paired with a “Pro Imaging Chip”. This chip will likely be used to enhance features like PureVideo, which handles low-light performance on the camera. PureVideo is available on the Ace Pro 2 for 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios.

Additionally, the leaker also posted a photo of the “Memories Album” from the Insta360 app. This feature will likely use AI to organize clips.

Source: Igor Bogdanov

Overall, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 looks like a powerhouse action camera that has all the features one would come to expect in 2024 and beyond. Having 8K video and 4K with Active HDR will be huge for content creators and adventurers looking to capture professional-quality video. We are looking forward to the official announcement of the Insta360 Ace Pro 2. Hopefully, we do not have to wait too long.