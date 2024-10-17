Adobe is adding powerful new AI features to Lightroom and Photoshop

Adobe revealed what is coming to Lightroom and Photoshop at the recently held Adobe MAX 2024 Creativity Conference. The new features revolve around using Artificial Intelligence to improve editing workflow and enhance images.

Alongside the slew of AI tools, the company also introduced Project Know How, Adobe’s Content Credential technology. This project aims to apply a digital tag of the creator for any content to ensure that ownership can still be recognized. It also has the potential to be used as a tool to fight misinformation as owners of videos can be identified from short clips that have been edited and taken out of context.

Lightroom gets a powerful Quick Actions shortcut

Lightroom recently added AI-powered new features to speed up the editing workflow. Adobe is building on the previously added features with the new Quick Actions and Generative Remove tools.

Quick Actions lets users create masks based on the subject of a photo. The tool will suggest contextual edits and other relevant actions to speed up the editing process. It is designed for users on the web or mobile versions of the app and ensures fast and precise editing even when on the go.

The Quick Actions tool can identify subjects, backgrounds, and other features to edit like teeth, eyes, and skin. The tool automatically creates masks for each element for the user, making editing easier and faster. Quick Actions even suggests the best preset to enhance a photo with one click.

This new feature is available in Early Access for mobile and web versions of Lightroom and will be made available to all in the near future. The Generative Remove in Lightroom gets an upgrade making it easier to select objects with the Detect Objects option. Users can simply circle or brush over distracting elements from a photo to be removed. This feature is now available across the entire Lightroom ecosystem.

Adobe also improved the performance of the Lightroom Classic Develop module, increasing the speed of image navigation and enhancing memory and caching for a smoother experience. Lightroom is also getting Improved Tether Capture on Nikon cameras, Expanded HDR Support, and a new Smart Album.

Photoshop gets a new Distraction Removal Tool

Adobe is adding a new Distraction Removal to the Removal Tool in Photoshop. This new tool is designed to accelerate workflows by automatically removing common distractions such as people, wires, and cables with one click. The AI-powered feature then seamlessly fills in the spaces with content to match the background.

Adobe is also adding Firefly to the Remove tool as an option. Users can choose among several options including “Generative AI on,” “Generative AI off,” or “Auto (May use generative AI).” If the user chooses “Auto”, the tool will determine if it needs Generative AI or not depending on the selected scene.

Adobe Firefly can also add content to images using Generative Fill with the latest Firefly Image 3 Model. This new tool allows for more photorealistic elements to be added to a photo using user prompts.