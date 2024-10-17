Canon to announce three new hybrid lenses this month

Canon is gearing up for a big announcement on October 30th. The company just released a teaser revealing that it will add three new lenses to its hybrid L-series RF lenses at the end of the month.

The teaser was posted on the Canon USA Instagram account. The image showed five lenses, three of which were blacked out, suggesting that these are the lenses to be revealed at the end of the month. The post had a Halloween theme, as the announcement coincides with the popular holiday.

While Canon wants to keep us guessing until the official reveal, thanks to rumors, we already know which lenses will be released in two weeks. Canon Rumors listed the lenses in question will be the RF 24mm F/1.4L VCM and RF 50mm F/1.4L VCM.

The pair of prime lenses slot in perfectly with the RF 35mm F/1.4L VCM. Canon may also be responding to the recent announcement of the Nikkor Z 50mm F/1.4 and Sony FE 24mm F/1.4 GM. Having two new premium F/1.4L lenses will surely keep Canon shooters happy.

The telephoto zoom lens will likely be the RF 70-200 F/2.8 IS USM Z. The lens was spotted during the Paris Olympics by eagle-eyed fans. The lens will reportedly have internal zoom and will be much larger than the original RF 70-200 F/2.8L IS USM.

One lens that has long been rumored is conspicuously absent from the lineup. The RF 200-500mm F/4L IS USM isn’t on the slate but is reportedly coming in November. Canon may have opted not to include the super telephoto in the announcement as it may not be a hybrid lens.