Insta360 confirms Ace Pro 2 release date with latest teaser

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 leaks have been springing up for weeks now but in regular fashion, Insta360 has once again revealed a release date with a brand new teaser trailer. The tagline is” The real pro is coming”, which can mean only one thing - the Ace Pro 2. There was nothing left to the imagination in the trailer, you simply see the new action camera fall from the sky.

The insta360 Ace Pro 2 releases on the 22nd of October at 9am EDT (2pm in the UK). If the Link 2 launch was anything to go by you can expect to buy the new camera from a wide range of retailers at this precise date and time.

The action camera market has seen several new iterations this year already from GoPro and DJI but the highly regarded Ace Pro is back with Lecia co-branding and 8K video capabilities. Leaks around the specifications have been surfacing for a while now, showing this cam will be able to shoot 4K60FPS in active HDR.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 price leak

The price has been rumored for some time now - starting at $399, according to @Quadro_News . This means it will have the same MSRP launch price as the Hero 13 and is around $50 more expensive than the DJI Action 5.

Specifications:

1/1.3-inch 50MP CMOS

Leica SUMMARIT-A 13mm f/2.6

2x Digital Zoom

8K Capable at 30fps

2.5-inch LCD Screen

Improved Battery Life

Water resistance: 33 feet

Active HDR at 4K60fps

MicroSD Memory Card

The Ace Pro 2 is rumored to feature a 5nm AI chip and will reportedly be paired with a “Pro Imaging Chip”. This will likely be used to enhance features like PureVideo, which handles low-light performance on the camera. PureVideo is apparently available on the Ace Pro 2 for 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios.