First images of the DJI Goggles N3 leaked

DJI has been busy this year, with the Neo, Air 3S and Osmo Action 5 Pro camera all launching. It looks as though Dji isn’t quite done yet, with the first images of what appears to be the DJI Goggles N3. Reliable insider Jasper Ellens shared a photo of the new Goggles, a potentially budget-friendly FPV headset. The leak states, "The N3 is the cheap, chubby but light, single-screen, affordable O4 goggles DJI made for the Neo."

Image Credit: @JasperEllens

The Goggles N3 uses a single-screen design instead of the dual screen found on the Goggles 2 and 3. This should significantly reduce the weight of the headset and make it an affordable option to pair with the Neo.

The leak claims that the Goggles N3 will use the DJI O4 (OcuSync 4) video transmission system. This means that the FPV headset will benefit from the improved range and image quality of the DJI’s newest video transmission system. The upcoming headset will reportedly be compatible with the DJI Avata 2 as it also uses the O4 system.

Ellens also hinted at the possibility that the new headset will be paired with the Motion 3 controller. "Motion 3 I am sure," the user wrote in response to an inquiry about what controller will be coming with the Goggles 3.

The insider did not state the price range of the forthcoming FPV headset. However, we do expect it to be reasonably priced, somewhere close to the $199 price tag of the DJI Neo.

In a follow-up post, Ellens said that the DJI Goggles 3 may be announced "on the first week of November." The leaker narrowed the date down to November 5th or 7th. DJI has already certified the Goggles N3 for sale in multiple markets suggesting that the product will be available soon.