SmallRig launches a selection of accessories for the Fujifilm X-M5

SmallRig has just released an accessory ecosystem for the Fujifilm X-M5 camera, all of which are now available to pre order. The new kit includes cages, hand straps, and thumb grips to help make shooting with the compact camera more comfortable.

The L-Mount Plate features an ergonomic silicone grip to help make handheld shooting more comfortable. The plate also includes an Arca-Swiss Quick Release to facilitate easier mounting on Arca-type tripods. A cold-shoe mounted windshield comes with the package to reduce wind noise by 15 dB. The L- Mount Plate costs $33.90 and comes with a shutter button cap and hot shoe cover.

The second accessory is the “Retro” Cage for the X-M5. The “aged black” cage is made of metal with bronze edges and golden rivets to give it a vintage vibe. It has a built-in wooden handgrip to improve handling and an Arca-Swiss quick-release plate for faster mounting on tripods. There are several mounting points including a 1/4"-20 threaded hole, ARRI 3/8"-16 locating hole, and cold shoe mount. The cage costs $84.99 and comes with a windshield, a shutter release button, and a hot shoe cover.

SmallRig is also introducing the Camera Leather Half Case Kit for the X-M5. The Half Case is made from top-grain leather and has a built-in foam handgrip with vintage accents. The inside of the case is made from soft suede, ensuring that the camera doesn’t get scratched. It also includes a 1/4"-20 threaded hole for direct tripod mounting without needing to remove the case. A stylish wrist strap is included with the kit and is currently priced at $31.90.

All three of the cages introduced solve one of the major design flaws of the X-M5 which is the accessibility of the battery door when mounted on a tripod. SmallRig made a good call in moving the tripod hole further from the battery door, improving the usability of the accessory with the camera. Users can now quickly change batteries when the camera is mounted on a tripod.

SmallRig is also adding a Thumb Grip for the X-M5 which helps improve handling and ergonomics. The thumb grips are made of metal and have a streamlined design to enhance the feel of holding the camera with one hand. The Thumb Grip is priced at $14.90 and includes a shutter button cap.

The company also introduced a set of wrist straps and shoulder straps for the X-M5. These straps are rated to hold up to 10 kg safely. They have a “retro” design that fits well with the styling of the mirrorless camera.