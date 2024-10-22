Insta360 Ace Pro 2 launches with prices starting at $399.99

We were expecting to have to wait till 9am (EDT) for the official launch but in true Insta360 fashion, the new action camera is already available to buy. Starting at $399.99 for the Standard Bundle (single battery), the Ace Pro 2 is priced competitively, around $50 more than the GoPro HERO 13 and DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. The Standard Bundle comes with a wind guard, two batteries, a standard mount, a mic cap, and a USB-C cable. At the higher end of the pricing, the Ultimate Bundle comes with all the above plus a 128GB microSD card, a multi-mount, a quick-release mount, a quick-release cold shoe, a mic adapter, and a utility frame.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 vs Ace Pro: Specs compared

The new iteration features the same 5nm AI chip as the first however there is now the addition of the pro imaging chip. This makes the Ace Pro 2 the first action camera with a dedicated chip for noise reduction and image processing. The 8K sensor on board is mostly the same although it has been "upgraded". The lens FOV has gone from 151° to 157° and the Ace Pro 2 is now capable of 8K30fps video and 4K60fps active HDR video. The touchscreen is now a tiny bit bigger (from 2.4" to 2.5"), with a total of 900 nits brightness, 50 more than its predecessor. The Ace Pro 2 comes with the wind guard as standard and is waterproof up to 12 meters (two more than the Ace Pro).