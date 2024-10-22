|Back To News
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 launches with prices starting at $399.99
posted Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 8:25 AM EDT
We were expecting to have to wait till 9am (EDT) for the official launch but in true Insta360 fashion, the new action camera is already available to buy. Starting at $399.99 for the Standard Bundle (single battery), the Ace Pro 2 is priced competitively, around $50 more than the GoPro HERO 13 and DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. The Standard Bundle comes with a wind guard, two batteries, a standard mount, a mic cap, and a USB-C cable. At the higher end of the pricing, the Ultimate Bundle comes with all the above plus a 128GB microSD card, a multi-mount, a quick-release mount, a quick-release cold shoe, a mic adapter, and a utility frame.
- Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Standard Bundle - $399.99 - Also at B&H
- Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Creator Bundle - $514
- Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Ultimate Bundle - $474
- Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Bike Bundle - $655
- Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Motorcycle Bundle - $504
- Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Dive Bundle - $513
- Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Winter Bundle - $534
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 vs Ace Pro: Specs compared
The new iteration features the same 5nm AI chip as the first however there is now the addition of the pro imaging chip. This makes the Ace Pro 2 the first action camera with a dedicated chip for noise reduction and image processing. The 8K sensor on board is mostly the same although it has been "upgraded". The lens FOV has gone from 151° to 157° and the Ace Pro 2 is now capable of 8K30fps video and 4K60fps active HDR video. The touchscreen is now a tiny bit bigger (from 2.4" to 2.5"), with a total of 900 nits brightness, 50 more than its predecessor. The Ace Pro 2 comes with the wind guard as standard and is waterproof up to 12 meters (two more than the Ace Pro).