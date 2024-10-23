Techart releases the new LM-EA9 Mark II Leica M to Sony E autofocus adapter

Well-known adapter maker Techart just released a new version of its LM-EA9 adapter for Leica M to Sony E mount. The LM-EA9 Mark II uses four motors to make focusing quieter and is priced at $399. The Techart LM-EA9 adapter allows users to mount Leica M lenses on Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. The slim adapter adds continuous autofocus functionality with any manual focus Leica glass and supports AF-C, AF-S, eye and face detection AF modes on the latest Sony mirrorless cameras. The LM-EA9 Mark II also works with in-body image stabilization (IBIS) when available.

Techart made a few adjustments with the new LM-EA9 Mark II to improve autofocus performance. The new adapter has four powerful autofocus motors which Techart claims improves durability and helps make it quieter when focusing. The load capacity of the LM-EA9 Mark II has also been increased between 30 to 50% with a maximum weight of 500 grams.

Here are the details of the LM-EA9 Mark II: