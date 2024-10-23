|Back To News
Techart releases the new LM-EA9 Mark II Leica M to Sony E autofocus adapter
posted Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 8:29 AM EDT
Well-known adapter maker Techart just released a new version of its LM-EA9 adapter for Leica M to Sony E mount. The LM-EA9 Mark II uses four motors to make focusing quieter and is priced at $399. The Techart LM-EA9 adapter allows users to mount Leica M lenses on Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. The slim adapter adds continuous autofocus functionality with any manual focus Leica glass and supports AF-C, AF-S, eye and face detection AF modes on the latest Sony mirrorless cameras. The LM-EA9 Mark II also works with in-body image stabilization (IBIS) when available.
Techart made a few adjustments with the new LM-EA9 Mark II to improve autofocus performance. The new adapter has four powerful autofocus motors which Techart claims improves durability and helps make it quieter when focusing. The load capacity of the LM-EA9 Mark II has also been increased between 30 to 50% with a maximum weight of 500 grams.
Here are the details of the LM-EA9 Mark II:
- 4 radially positioned, small, and light servo motors
- 4-axis support guarantees much faster focusing
- Support heavier lenses without wobbling
- World’s first bulge-less design and more obstructions with accessories
- New unicase machining technology further compressed the adapter’s size
- Compatible with all the latest Sony Full Frame & APS-C camera models (A7R5, A7R4, A7R, A1, A9ii, A7C, A6600, ZV-E10, etc)
- USB Update tool included
- Support in camera 3-axis image stabilization and relies on the phase detection AF of the Sony cameras to turn your manual lenses into autofocus lenses.
- Optimal 4.5mm extension balances AF speed and usability.
- Stack additional adapters to enjoy autofocus with literally ANY lenses (EF / F / OM/ PK/ FD / LR / L39, etc)
- not applicable to LTM/M mount lenses that are with the infinity lock button.