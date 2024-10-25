The DJI Neo Motion Combo has been leaked online

The DJI Goggles N3 leaked a week ago and now we are getting more exciting news about the FPV headset, revealing a new drone kit.

According to reliable insider Jasper Ellens, DJI will be pricing the upcoming FPV at around €269 ($290). At under $300, the Goggles N3 will be the most affordable FPV headset for the Neo and Avata 2.

Source: @JasperEllens

Ellens also revealed that a new drone kit centered around the DJI Neo and Goggles N3 is coming. The new package is called the DJI Neo Motion Combo, and it features the Neo, Motion Controller, and Goggles N3. The DJI Neo Motion Combo will reportedly be priced at €529 or $571.

The Motion Controller and Goggles N3 unlock the full potential of the DJI Neo. While the Neo has been marketed as an autonomous content creation tool, it is still an FPV drone at its heart. Using the included accessories, the DJI Neo becomes a very agile and capable FPV drone with gesture-based flight controls. It will be easier for newbie pilots to learn the quirks of flying FPV drones when using the motion controller.

Also included in the leaked kit are three batteries, a two-way charging hub, and an extra set of propellers. The most important part is the three batteries as it significantly increases the total flight times between charges.

Source: @JasperEllens

If the leak is accurate, the new combo will significantly lower the entry point to FPV drones. Just for comparison, the DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo is currently priced at $1,1999 which is double the cost of the DJI Neo Motion Combo.

If you are a new pilot interested in learning to fly FPV drones, it will be worth waiting for the DJI Neo Motion Combo. It is a cheaper alternative to the Avata 2 but is more than capable of delivering stunning FPV video footage thanks to its 1/2-inch CMOS sensor and intuitive controls. The DJI Neo Motion Combo will reportedly be available in the first week of November.